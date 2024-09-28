GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Author Vijaya Bharathi passes away

She was also the first Dalit woman to be awarded a Ph.D. in Literature from Osmania University

Published - September 28, 2024 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned author and former director of Telugu Academy B. Vijaya Bharathi passed away here on Saturday. She was 83.

Ms. Bharathi did her postgraduation in Osmania University College for Women located at Koti. She was also the first Dalit woman to be awarded a Ph.D. in Literature from Osmania University.

Her works include books on Baba Saheb Ambedkar; Ramayana and Mahabharatha; translated versions of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule (1983); and translated and edited versions of four volumes of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s writings and speeches.

Daughter of prominent writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Boyi Bhimanna, Ms. Bharathi married writer and human-right advocate Bojja Tharakam in the late 1960s.

The mortal remains of Ms. Bharathi will be kept at Bungalow No. 2, IAS Officers Colony at Kundanbagh in Begumpet for visitors to pay their last tributes.

