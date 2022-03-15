Austrian Parliamentary delegation watches Assembly action

A delegation of Austria Parliament visited the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday and interacted with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The 17-member delegation led by Austria National Council president Wolfgang Sobotka and Federal Council president Christine Schwartz-Fuchs was here on a two-day visit. They viewed the assembly sessions from the gallery for some time before meeting Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy.

“Telangana has a rich culture and tradition. Hyderabad has about 400 years of history. Despite being a new State, we are ahead in development as compared to other states,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

Mr. Sobotka said there are several similarities between Telangana and Austria, and that their visit would strengthen the relationship between the two. The delegation was felicitated by the Speaker.

Legislative secretary V. Narasimhacharyulu and Passport Seva Officer Balaiah were present.