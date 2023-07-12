ADVERTISEMENT

Australia Consulate General in Bengaluru will cover Telangana

July 12, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The newly-opened Australia’s Consulate General in Bengaluru will function with its jurisdiction for Karnataka and Telangana.

The Consulate in Bengaluru is the fifth diplomatic office in India joining New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. “There has never been a better time in Australia-India relation. The close bond between the two countries are cemented by shared strategic goals, economic complementarity and strong people-to-people links,” a statement said.

Hilary McGeachy has been appointed as the Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, the statement added. Ms. McGeachy is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and she has previously served overseas in India and Germany.

