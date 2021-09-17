Augmentation mammoplasty at OGH

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 00:17 IST

For the first time in Osmania General Hospital, doctors had performed augmentation mammoplasty on a young girl on September 1.

Plastic Surgery department’s doctors said that they performed the procedure using silicone gel implant and fat grafting.

The patient has recovered and was discharged without any complications. The procedure costs around ₹3 lakh at private hospitals.

