Audio clip of Dr. Preethi’s purported phone talk with mother surfaces

February 27, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - WARANGAL

An audio clip of purported phone conversation between post-graduate medical first year student Dr D. Preethi, who died while undergoing treatment at the NIMS in Hyderabad on Sunday night, with her mother on Tuesday night hours before allegedly injecting herself with ‘overdose of anaesthetic drug’ at the MGM hospital in Warangal, has been doing rounds on social media.

In the phone conversation, Dr Preethi is heard describing her ordeal due to alleged harassment by her senior Dr Saif and expressing concerns over the latter’s “hostile attitude” towards juniors and its possible impact on her academic and career pursuits. Her mother is heard infusing confidence in her, saying she will approach all the concerned officials seeking their help to resolve her ordeal.

Police sources said some of the family members of Dr Preethi shared the audio clip with the investigating officer probing the case. Sources added that the authenticity of the audio clip is being verified.

The Kakatiya Medical College authorities have reportedly suspended Dr Saif, the PG medical second year student, who was arrested by the Matwada police on charges of abetting Dr Preethi to allegedly commit suicide, on Saturday.

A committee constituted by the authorities has sent a detailed report on the incident to the Directorate of Medical Education.

Dr Saif was booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act based on a complaint by Dr Preethi’s father.

