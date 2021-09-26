Auction of Puppalaguda, Khanamet land postponed

The proposed e-auction of land at Khanamet and Puppalaguda in Rangareddy district has been postponed.

The government said, in a statement on Sunday, that the notification for sale of land parcels — nine plots on an extent of 22.79 acres in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal and 26 plots to the extent of 94.56 acres — had been postponed. The government’s intention had also been to auction land after ensuring clear titles.

Some unscrupulous elements filed frivolous cases in courts regarding land identified for auction even though the title matter had been well settled by the Supreme Court in favour of the government.

The government would ensure speedy disposal of all pending cases before the auction process was resumed in order to provide complete assurance to prospective buyers, the statement said regretting the inconvenience caused to buyers.