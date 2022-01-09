Attention to detail before postings

Police chief wants smooth functioning of department

Setting an example

Health Minister Harish Rao has a keen eye for people who don’t wear masks in public places. On Sunday, he went to Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad to inaugurate a private hospital. As he got off his car to enter the hospital, he kept on distributing masks to whoever he found not wearing it and cautioned them about the need to wear mask to keep infection at bay. Inside the hospital, after looking at an elderly woman not wearing the mask, he offered her a mask and told her to take the booster (third) dose to be given from Monday to all those aged above 60 years.

On fixing marriage age

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday took a dig at the Central government for its decision to enhance the minimum marriage age of girls to 21.

Voting age of girls has been fixed at 18. Girls can decide and elect their leaders for Assemblies and Parliament, but they will not be able to decide about their husbands at the same age, he wondered. He asked the Centre to instead focus on addressing issues like malnutrition that still haunt the country.

360-degree approach

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has asked the Special Branch (SB) wing in the commissionerate to profile inspectors with a 360-degree approach covering all aspects of

their personal and professional life.

As a result, the Special Branch is burning midnight oil in sourcing, compiling, and classifying the demographic details of all officers in the rank of Inspector.

The data inputs collected include traits, character, temperament, personal consumption details (including drinking and smoking habits), corruption allegations, illicit relationship, and other aspects of their life. This master data will be used in recommending the inspectors for law and order postings and administrative actions, as the city police chief wants his own team for smooth functioning.

Recently, Mr. Anand held a two-hour interaction with the officers of Special Branch during which he instructed them to go to the police stations each day and analyse every petition.

Waiting for their turn

Following the recent transfer of IPS officers, there are a few long-standing officers across the State who were left out. They were hopeful that there would be another round of reshuffle in a day or two after the order was issued on December 24. With no indication of any GO forthcoming so far, the officers, including a couple of Superintendents of Police of districts, Deputy Commissioners of Police in Rachakonda commissionerate, and a few senior IPS officers working in the DGP office are curious about their turn. The government is yet to post DCPs for both South and Central zones, considered to be crucial and sensitives areas in city.

(B. Chandrashekhar,

M. Rajeev and Abhinay Deshpande)