Attention diverting persons at ATMs nabbed in Hyderabad

The Asifnagar police arrested two persons who had been allegedly targeting senior citizens at ATMs and committing attention diverting offences.

Police recovered 149 ATM cards and about ₹1.95 lakh cash from Niyaz Mohammed and Naim Alvi, salesman and taxi driver respectively, hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the duo used to visit ATMs to target senior citizens and in the guise of helping them withdrew cash after they obtain the secret pin and flee from the scene. Using the cards, they later withdrew cash from ATMs and fuel-filling stations.

Police said the duo was involved in similar cases in 10 police station limits in the city this year.