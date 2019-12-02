Attender of slain Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy succumbs to burn injuries

Attender Chandraiah, who was injured while trying to rescue Tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) Vijaya Reddy when she was burnt alive nearly a month ago, succumbed to his burns in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

With this, the death toll in the gory murder of the MRO rose to four.

A man K. Suresh barged into the MRO’s office, being run on the first floor of a rented private building and set afire the woman officer after pouring petrol on her. While the accused Suresh, the MRO’s driver Gurunatham and attender Chandraiah sustained critical burns in the incident, the officer got charred to death in a few minutes.

Driver Gurunatham succumbed to his burns in the hospital the next day. The prime accused in the sensational murder of the MRO also died while undergoing treatment in a hospital three days later.

On Monday, the attender died after battling for life in the hospital since past 28 days. “We received information that the attender died around 3.15 a.m.,” the Vanasthalipuram ACP Jayaram said. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for conducting autopsy.