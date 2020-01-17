Attendance of KMC students to be re-assessed

After Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) students protested over not being allowed to take final exams because of low attendance, the college management is re-assessing attendance records of 260 students.

It is learnt that the college management might give attendance in some cases such as on days when college programmes are held and if student was part of organising it.

Four days ago, the medicos protested alleging that heads of different medial departments of the college submitted list of 260 students to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for having attendance below 75%, without issuing any notices to students or parents.

The list includes 176 students of MBBS third year who are not eligible to take Community Medicine exam, and the rest of the 84 are a mix of MBBS second and third-year who are not eligible to take final exams of various subjects.

Charge denied

A few of them alleged that attendance records were not displayed on notice boards two-months before exams -- which is a rule.

However, the college’s administration denied the allegations.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members submitted representation to higher officials in Health department.

Report submitted

A fact-finding committee has submitted a report on the issue to Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, who has directed the college’s administration to re-assess attendance records of the students.

A college council meeting was held on Thursday and re-assessment of the records was taken up. The revised list might be finalized by Friday.

The DME said that their intention was not to make students have backlogs.

“At the same time, students and parents should realise that attending classes is a must,” he said.

Professors expressed concern that students might not excel in higher education, such as post-graduation, if they do not attend MBBS classes.