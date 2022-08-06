Attend NITI Aayog meet, question Modi: Revanth

August 06, 2022 21:01 IST

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to escape from the NITI Aayog meeting as he was afraid of questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the injustice done to Telangana.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he demanded that KCR attend the meeting as Chief Minister and question the Prime Minister on the funds denied to Telangana and irrigation projects. “If KCR is not attending it only means he was succumbing to some unknown fears of Modi,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister had been an ally of the Prime Minister for the last eight years supporting him and several controversial decisions including the demonetisation and the GST implementation taken by the PM. “KCR never opposed any anti-people decision of the BJP but now he is trying to pose as an opponent fearing the backlash he is facing in Telangana.”

The Congress chief said that the Chief Minister had used the police and investigation agencies to target opposition leaders just like Modi was using CBI and ED to suppress the opposition’s voice. “Both are in the same league,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Raj Gopal Reddy had secured ₹21,000 crore coal tender in Jharkhand for changing his party and abusing the Congress and asked him to deny it. He also said the Munugode MLA transferred the works secured by his company in the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project to a TRS MLA on commission basis. “Is it not true,” he asked.