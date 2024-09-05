Attempted sexual assault on tribal woman triggers violence in Jainoor

Violence erupted across Jainoor village of Sirpur in Asifabad after news spread about attempt to rape a tribal woman. Additional forces have been rushed to the village to manage the situation, said Telangana State DGP Jitender.

The district administration swiftly responded by deploying over 1,000 police personnel from neighbouring districts and additional forces. Apart from the local law and order police, the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) were sent to control the situation. “We have also requisitioned for the Rapid Action Force (RAF),” he said.

An autorickshaw driver, identified as Sheikh Makhdoom, allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman passenger on August 31. The woman was reportedly waiting at the Jainoor bus stop when the auto driver offered her a ride. However, he then tried to sexually assault her during the journey. When she resisted, he attacked her and fled the spot.

Following her complaint, the Asifabad police booked a case under the SC/ST Atrocity (Prevention) Act against the drive and took him into custody.

After learning about the incident, a bandh was called on September 3 and people staged a protest on September 4, demanding that the accused be given capital punishment. Police officers said that a mob destroyed establishments owned by a particular community and also vandalised places of worship. “No injuries were reported as of Wednesday evening,” police said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot from neighbouring mandals and headquarters to assist the local police. The Superintendents of the neighbouring district police were also sent to the place to coordinate with the Asifabad police.

To maintain peace and law and order, Telangana DGP Jitender has issued prohibitory curfew orders and internet restrictions in the affected areas. Special teams have been formed to investigate the incidents of violence and identify offenders, an official release said.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Gandhi Hospital, with all expenses borne by the administration. A compensation of ₹1 lakh has already been provided. The police have appealed to both communities to maintain restraint, emphasising that the accused in the attempted sexual assault case has already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

