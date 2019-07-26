Attacks on secularism by fascist forces: CPI

The Communist Party of India has expressed concern over the attacks on secularism and democracy by “fascist” forces ever since the BJP government took over the reins at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was diluting the legislations enacted for the welfare of working classes and workers were being denied their legitimate rights in the present dispensation.

CPI former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, party’s trade union wing AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and others exhorted the working class to launch sustained struggles as this was the only way to secure their rights.

Speaking at a meeting organised in connection with the conclusion of the centenary celebrations of legendary Communist leader Raj Bahadur Gaur here on Thursday, Ms. Amarjeet Kaur lamented that there were frequent attacks on the Constitution and people were denied their right to freedom of speech and expression in the BJP-led Central government.

Autonomous bodies

The “fascist tendencies” of the current dispensation could be seen from the fact that autonomous bodies like the Reserve Bank of India, Enforcement Directorate, Election Commission of India and others were forced to follow the government’s diktat. The Government was waiving huge debts of corporates and rich and influential and the poor were burdened with new taxes. Steps like demonetisation helped the rich to convert their black money into white, but poor did not benefit from such moves.

‘Harmful’ policies

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy expressed concern over the “harmful” policies of the BJP government and lamented that person who was facing charges had been made the Home Minister.

Harassment of intellectuals, Dalits and other sections continued unabated and the ruling party was trying to brand those opposing their view point as “traitors”.

All sections including women, students, Dalits, intellectuals should join hands in the fight against the government and for protecting the democratic fabric of the country. The meeting recalled the services of Raj Bahadur Gaur who was in the forefront of the Telangana Armed Struggle and later championed the cause of the working classes.