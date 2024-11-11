Attack on Vikarabad district officers was instigated by BRS youth leader, says IGP V. Satyanarayana

Vikarabad police identified 22 individuals, including a local Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) youth wing leader, for the attack on district officials in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal on Monday (November 11). The agitated crowd confronted the district officials during a public hearing for a proposed pharma company in Vikarabad. Police booked three cases and formed four special teams to probe into the allegedly ‘pre-planned attack’.

On Monday afternoon, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector G. Lingya Naik, and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) Chairman Venkat Reddy had planned to meet the locals of the respective villages to collect the opinion of the farmers who are losing their lands in the proposed pharma company as per the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) plan.

“The administration had set up a tent about two kilometres away from the place of incident when they were approached by Bogamoni Suresh Raj, a resident of Hyderabad and a native of Lagacharla village who was appointed as BRS youth wing leader of Dudyala mandal,” said IGP of Multi Zone II V. Satyanarayana.

The team of officials were faced by a mob who claimed that they were not ready to give up their land and charged at the officers chanting slogans of ‘CM down down’. During this attack, KADA Chairman Venkat Reddy and Additional Collector Lingya Naik sustained injuries along with Vikarabad DSP Srinivas Reddy.

Meanwhile, District Collector Prateek Jain dismissed the allegations that he was attacked. The attack in Lagacharla is a conspiracy by some elements. “I was not attacked or manhandled,” he said.

IGP Satyanarayana said that the plan was for the officers to conduct a simple opinion survey on the acquisitions. “We had deployed 170 police personnnel, including three Deputy Superintendent rank officers, for the meet,” said the officer.

Explaining the attack, the IGP said that Mr. Suresh Raj met the officers at around 12.15 p.m. and claimed that the farmers would talk to them if they come two kilometres away from the tents. “However, he had people ready to attack the officers who showed up. We knew that the farmers would not resort to such behaviour and did not use lathi charge on them,” said the officer, adding that the mob was instigated to attack the officials.

Three cases have been registered in Bomraspet police station based on the complaint of the victims regarding this attack. “There is no intention to spare anyone who participated directly or indirectly in this attack. We will form special teams and collect evidence through technical methods, Special Branch and other officials and take action against them,” said the IGP.