Attack on Prabhakar Reddy was to create sensation and gain attention: police

November 02, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy two days ago is related to create sensation and grab attention by the accused Ghatani Raju, according to Siddipet Police Commissioner Shwetha.

Addressing a press conference in Siddipet, she said the accused wanted to gain attention with the attack and that was what the preliminary investigation revealed. The phone call record of the accused would be analysed to extract more details about the incident, she said.

She said the accused Raju was arrested after he was discharged from Gandhi Hospital. She said he worked in the media and covered political developments according to what he confessed. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was campaigning in Surampalli village on October 30 when the accused attacked him with a knife he had purchased from a roadside vendor in Dubbaka.

