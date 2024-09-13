ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on doctor sparks protest: IMA holds demonstration in Peddapalli

Published - September 13, 2024 11:29 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors taking out a rally in Peddapalli town on Friday, protesting against the alleged attack on a paediatrician at a private hospital.

Scores of doctors from various districts staged a protest under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Peddapalli town on Friday, condemning the alleged attack on a paediatrician at a private hospital on Thursday. IMA State president P. Kali Prasad Rao and former president B.N. Rao led the protest.

The paediatrician, identified as K. Rajesh, was allegedly attacked by the relatives of an infant girl, who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Peddapalli on Thursday morning, sources said.

The relatives of the deceased baby alleged that medical negligence led to the death, a charge denied by the hospital management. 

Police sources said cases were registered against the persons who allegedly attacked the doctor and also the hospital management on charges of medical negligence based on separate complaints.

The alleged attack on the paediatrician sparked outrage among the members of the medical fraternity in the district and elsewhere in the State.

Speaking after submitting a memorandum to the district authorities, Dr. Kali Prasad said those responsible for the “brazen attack” on a doctor in his chambers in Peddapalli town should be immediately brought to book.

Section 4 of the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, should be amended to increase the punishment stipulated under the Act to seven year imprisonment and make it a non-bailable offence, he said.

He said the IMA State chapter will soon chalk out a future course of action to press the long-standing demand of amending the Act to prevent violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals.

