‘Attack’ on doctor: IMA State chapter calls for ‘Chalo Peddapalli’ on September 13

Published - September 13, 2024 10:06 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana chapter gave a call for ‘Chalo Peddapalli’ on Friday (September 13, 2024) to express solidarity with the paediatrician Dr. K. Rajesh of a private hospital in Peddapalli town, who was allegedly attacked by some persons in the district headquarters town on Wednesday (September 1, 2024).

The IMA State committee called upon all its members to gather in Peddapalli town at 12 noon on Friday to press for stringent action against the attackers.

Sources said that the irate family members of a baby girl, who died while undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Peddapalli, ‘ransacked’ the hospital on Wednesday alleging ‘medical negligence’.

Meanwhile, in a statement, IMA’s immediate past president Dr. B. N. Rao condemned the alleged attack on the doctor in Peddapalli district.

He said it is imperative to organise vigorous protests demanding enactment of stringent laws to protect doctors and other healthcare professionals from violence.

