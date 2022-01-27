Attack on Arvind is handiwork of TRS party men: Bandi

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party has reiterated that the attack on MP D. Aravind was by TRS party men and demanded that the government file cases against them and take action against the Nizamabad police commissioner for ‘facilitating’ the incident’, on Thursday.

"It is shameful that the Government has not filed a FIR till now. We condemn the attack on our MP in strongest possible terms. It was done under the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao which the police officials had diligently followed. Both DGP and Police Commissioner were aware of the murder plan. When did farmers take up swords to attack? TRS men are involved," charged party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a media briefing in Nandipeta.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar along with Mr. Aravind, Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, P. Sudhakar Reddy and others visited the party workers injured in the attack at Armoor and other places to console them and their families, while assuring of total support from the leadership.

The BJP had every right to question the government on the ‘forgotten’ assurances on jobs, stipend to the unemployed, Dalit Bandhu, free 2-bedroom housing and others. “The Government is unable to fulfill the promises made and has been resorting to raids against us with the CM himself egging on his party men,” he alleged.

The party would not be cowed down by such ‘coercive’ methods and would continue to stand by people, he maintained. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is getting frustrated at our growing popularity so he has been resorting to these acts. Was Telangana State formed for conducting these raids? Our national leadership too is seized of this latest incident," he observed. The party president exhorted the party men not to get demoralised with such attacks as TS people are seeking a change and would surely support the BJP in the next elections.