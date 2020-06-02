Attach special bogies for migrant workers: HC

Coordinate with the railways to enhance number of Shramik Special trains for migrant workers of not just neighbouring States but to that of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as well, Telangana High Court on Tuesday instructed the government.

If more Shramik trains are not available, request the authorities to attach four bogies specially for migrant workers to the special trains being operated by the railways. Issuing directions in two PIL pleas over plight of migrant and brick kiln workers, the HC made it clear that labourers travelling in Shramik trains should not be charged any fares in compliance with the Supreme Court’s recent directions.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy also told the Telangana government to “seriously consider the use of RTC buses to transport migrant workers from different parts of the State to their respective States. Guest workers willing to reach their destinations by buses plied at inter-State level also should not be charged any fare as per apex court directions,” the bench said.

Since the non-local workers were illiterate and cannot understand local Telugu language, the government should make registration process simpler along with data collection for their journeys through Shramik trains, special trains or buses, the bench ordered the government.

“Evolve a comprehensive policy to deal with the migrant workers, both at present and even in the future, since a disaster can strike the State or nation unannounced,” the HC directed the government. Referring to the plight of non-local labourers working at brick kilns, the bench instructed all deputy commissioners of labour to visit brick kilns in their respective jurisdiction, ascertain how many are working there and those wishing to return to their native places.

The Principal Secretary of Labour Department should identify brick kiln workers wishing to go back to their places, bring them to city or any nearest convenient places and house them comfortably in shelter homes. “Their food, water, shelter, hygiene and medical requirements” should be met with adequately, the HC said.