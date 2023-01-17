ATM robbery: search on for gang of ‘professional’ robbers

January 17, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - JAGTIAL

An inter-State gang of professional robbers is suspected to be involved in the sensational ATM robbery in Korutla town in the wee hours of Sunday in which the robbers managed to escape, leaving behind the stolen cash, after a police vehicle reached the spot.

It is suspected to be the handiwork of professional ATM robbers as the offenders used gas cutters to break open the machine and steal cash.

The scene was captured on the CCTV cameras outside the ATM and showed the robbers shifting the “trays” containing cash looted from the ATM into a parked car and a few minutes later, a speeding police vehicle rushes to the site before dashing against the car.

The robbers made a dramatic escape, which was caught on the nearby CCTV cameras, and the stolen currency notes were seen falling off the car on the main road, some floating in the air.

Police sources said the stolen cash of around ₹19 lakh was found at the robbery site and special teams were pressed into action to trace the robbers.

The security alarm at the ATM kiosk went off during the robbery following which the bank staff alerted the local police.