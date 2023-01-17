ADVERTISEMENT

ATM robbery: search on for gang of ‘professional’ robbers

January 17, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State gang of professional robbers is suspected to be involved in the sensational ATM robbery in Korutla town in the wee hours of Sunday in which the robbers managed to escape, leaving behind the stolen cash, after a police vehicle reached the spot.

It is suspected to be the handiwork of professional ATM robbers as the offenders used gas cutters to break open the machine and steal cash.

The scene was captured on the CCTV cameras outside the ATM and showed the robbers shifting the “trays” containing cash looted from the ATM into a parked car and a few minutes later, a speeding police vehicle rushes to the site before dashing against the car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The robbers made a dramatic escape, which was caught on the nearby CCTV cameras, and the stolen currency notes were seen falling off the car on the main road, some floating in the air.

Police sources said the stolen cash of around ₹19 lakh was found at the robbery site and special teams were pressed into action to trace the robbers.

The security alarm at the ATM kiosk went off during the robbery following which the bank staff alerted the local police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US