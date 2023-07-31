ATL plays key role in successful PSLV - C56 launch

July 31, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies (ATL) has once again played a key role in the successful launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV – C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite, along with secondary payload from the first launch-pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, early on Sunday.

ATL has been contributing to ISRO’s launch vehicle and satellite missions and for PSLV-C56 launch vehicle. It helped in many of the avionics packages, including navigation interface modules, inertial sensing units, intra-module harness, control electronics, pyro control systems, tracking transponder, power systems etc.

“We take great pride in our role as the integrator of PSLV sub-assemblies. As the sole firm entrusted with the crucial task of sub-assembly integration for PSLVs, we have successfully completed this intricate process for five PSLV missions, including PSLV - C56. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication in contributing to the success of India’s space missions,” said founder, chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri.

He thanked ISRO for reposing trust in his company for nearly three decades. ATL has been into manufacturing of various electronics as well as mechanical sub-systems for space launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems. It has also been providing geospatial data and services for a host of multi-sectoral developmental projects in the country. ATL has also been manufacturing critical aerospace sub-systems for India’s strategic sector as well in the areas of electronics and mechanical subsystems, such as avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and so on.

ATL has a facility in Thiruvananthapuram for supporting ISRO in fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of electronic packages, computer systems and various sub systems for launch vehicles, and another at Bengaluru too for manufacturing of satellites, he said in a press release.

