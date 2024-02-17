ATL makes key components for GSLV and INSAT-3DS

February 17, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) lauded the successful launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14) by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ATL played a key role in supplying components for the launch vehicle as well as the INSAT-3DS put into the orbit on Saturday.

It was involved in the manufacture of 55 modules for the launch vehicle such as navigation electronics; sensor interface modules; safety and arming units; and telemetry interfaces, which are key components that contributed to the overall success of the mission.

For the satellite INSAT-3DS, the ATL supplied the complete power control system, solar array generation system, power distribution system, DC-DC power converters and star sensors. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this GSLV F14 launch, which showcases the collaborative efforts between the ISRO and the private sector. The success of this mission not only demonstrates the prowess of Indian space technology but also reflects the commitment and excellence of our team at the ATL. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ISRO in future missions,” said chairman and managing director of the company Subba Rao Pavuluri.

The firm has dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for launch vehicles-related activities and another satellite manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. It has contributed to the manufacture of 98 satellites and 78 launch vehicles of the ISRO.

ATL is also associated with defence programmes and is a key contributor in missile programmes, working in the areas of telemetry, navigation, control systems, seekers, power amplifiers, laser and optical systems of the defence projects, according to a press release.

