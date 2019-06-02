Athawale urges KCR, Jagan to support NDA

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale appealed to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively, to support National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Stating that with 353 seats won by the alliance, including 303 seats by Bharatiya Janata Party, there is no need for support from any party, he appealed to Jagan Mohan Reddy to support NDA for development of Andhra Pradesh. “There is no meaning in starting another Gathbandhan (alliance). I appeal Chandrasekhar Rao to support NDA in the interest of people in Telangana. If Chandrasekhar Rao supports NDA, then our government will fully support Telangana,”Mr Ramdas Athawale said at the press conference.

Prior to and during Lok Sabha elections campaigning, KCR pitched that Federal Front of regional parties will rule the country.

At the press meet, Mr Ramdas touched upon a few topics that opposition parties raised earlier. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not opposing Muslim community and that the PM stated that he wants to study problems of minority communities. He said the government is supporting people from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC and others.

Replying to a question about safety of Indian Constitution under NDA government, he said that their government will not change but protect the Constitution. Mr. Athawale said that since opposition parties do not have any other subject to attack Modi, they claim that the Constitution will be changed. “Nobody can change the Constitution. There is a provision to make amendments,”he said.

Speaking about the 10 per cent reservation for economical backward sections in General Category, he said that atrocities on Dalit communities are increasing because those from higher class think that they do not get reservation but Dalits do. Mr Ramdas said that he has demanded in meetings with NDA, and when his party (Republican Party of India) was with Congress Party, that separate reservation has to be provided to people from high class. “Caste is high, but they are not high economically. Therefore they are backward,”Mr Ramdas said.

Regarding the B.R. Ambedkar statue which was allegedly carried in a garbage truck from Punjagutta to Jawaharnagar dumping yard, Mr Ramdas said he will write to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner about it.

In the month of April, the statue was installed in Punjagutta circle without permission. GHMC officials and Police removed it and sent it to Kotla Vijaybhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda. Police said that the statue was removed from there without permission from GHMC and taken to the dump yard. Two people were arrested for allegedly damaging the statue.