At par with TRS, but Congress gives in without a fight in Khanapur Municipality

ADILABAD: The Congress Party, which could have given a tough fight to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the election for the chairperson and vice chairperson posts of Khanapur Municipality in Nirmal district on Monday seemed to have surrendered rather meekly. This has enabled the latter to get its councillors elected to the crucial posts.

Competition from the opposition party looked very likely as its candidates had won in five wards - same as the TRS - of the total 12 wards, while the BJP and an independent won from the remaining two in the newly formed urban local body (ULB).

Councillor elect absent

In fact, one Congress councillor elect absented herself from the crucial meeting to elect the top two incumbents during the day, while the independent candidate supported the TRS candidates making it easy for the ruling party. The proceeedings saw Ankam Rajender and Abdul Khaleel of the TRS getting elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively.

The going was much easy for the TRS in nine of the remaining 10 municipalities in the former composite Adilabad district. The only ULB to have eluded the ruling party was Bhainsa, which saw the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Sabiha Begum and Jabir Ahmed getting elected as chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

MLA’s son in top post

Elsewhere, Jogu Premender, son of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna got elected as chairman of Adilabad Municipality, and Zaheer Ramzani as vice chairman. As the MLA, Mr Ramanna is an ex-officio member of the Council, while independents also supported their candidature.

In Mancherial district, Penta Rajaiah and Mukesh Goud were elected chairman and vice chairman respectively of Mancherial Municipality, Jakkula Shwetha and Bathula Sudershan were elected chairperson and vice chairperson of Bellampally ULB and Janagam Kalawathi and Sagar Reddy were elected for Kyathanpalli Municipal Council. Similarly, Salmas Kanthaiah and Podeti Srinivas were elected to the two posts respectively for Luxettipet Municipal Council, Archana Gilda and Nawazuddin were elected for Chennur Municipality, and Easampalli Prabhakar and Thota Srinivas were elected to the top posts at Naspur ULB.

Finally, the Nirmal Municipal Council elected Gandrath Eashwar and Shaik Sajeed as chairman and vice chairman. The lone ULB of Kagaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district also went the TRS way when Md. Saddam Hussain and Rachakonda Gireesh Kumar were elected to the top posts.