At BRS Khammam meeting, opposition CMs lambast BJP, praise KCR

January 18, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - khammam

Mixed, but not very clear indications on the political attachment with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) from the heads of various political parties were revealed at the Khammam meeting on Wednesday even as they used the platform to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the need to oust it from power.

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extolled the need to oust the BJP from power by the opposition, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal didn’t mention anything about a collective effort to take on the BJP. CPI national secretary D. Raja, however, praised the efforts of BRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao for taking on the BJP and the need for working together.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also had a word of praise for KCR saying the Telangana schemes on drinking water and irrigation were being copied by the Centre. He also felt a new movement has been launched from the south of India to target the North, which he apparently meant New Delhi. He said a progressive agenda can be placed before the people from the Khammam platform.

Stating that BJP was creating obstacles for every Chief Minister and conspiring against the opposition leaders using the investigating agencies. He asked KCR to remove the BJP from Telangana and he would do the same from Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Kejriwal’s message focussed more on the administrative aspects than political though he lambasted the BJP for ‘destroying’ India. He referred to the need for cooperation between the political parties for development rather than politics and praised the comprehensive eye-checkup ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme of the Telangana government. He said the scheme would be adopted in Delhi just like the Telangana government adopted AAP’s “Mohalla Clinics” by starting ‘Basti Dawakhanas’.

He described KCR as an elder brother and said India needed to learn from each other rather than fight with each other. He said it was a good sign that after 75 years of Independence, some Chief Ministers were meeting to discuss development rather than politics.

The most forthcoming in his views was Mr. Vijayan who felt this was the beginning of a new resistance and complimented KCR for uniting like-minded political parties. He targeted the BJP on a range of issues and said India would be in danger if the BJP government at the Centre doesn’t go.

The Kerala CM, directly targeting the BJP and RSS, said those who were not part of India’s freedom struggle will never understand the country and the values it was built upon. Unfortunately, those who tendered apologies to the colonisers were now running the country and attacking the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution.

Stating that every institution was being destroyed beyond imaginable levels, he said Governors at the behest of the Centre were misusing their office while the Parliament is bulldozed by the ruling party weakening democracy. Even the office of Vice President is making statements against the Constitutional spirit.

Mr. Vijayan said elected governments were toppled through horse trading and even the judiciary was not spared. Hindi is being imposed on other states and this could affect the integrity of the nation. Communal polarisation seems to be the only objective of the BJP leaders, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann termed BJP as a jhumla party and said BJP was on a selling spree divesting from PSU’s, banks, railways, LIC and all national institutions. “They are selling everything but are buying media,” he alleged.