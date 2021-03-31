At 684 COVID cases, State sees highest daily count since Dec. 9

HYDERABAD

184 cases detected in GHMC region alone; three more deaths recorded

A sharp spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Telangana on Tuesday with 684 persons testing positive for coronavirus from among 56,122 samples that were put to test. Results of 1,392 were awaited. Three more COVID patients died.

This is the second highest number of cases in a day in almost four months, and a big jump over the previous two days. Only 403 and 463 cases had been recorded on Sunday and Monday, respectively. On December 8, the State had logged 721 cases.

Comparison of the numbers recorded in the State from February as against those in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region will put the spike in perspective. From February 1 to March 9, the highest daily count in the State was 189. On Tuesday, 184 cases were detected in GHMC alone!

The new 684 cases included 61 from Medchal -Malkajgiri, 48 from Nizamabad, 45 from Rangareddy, 30 from Nirmal, 24 from Nalgonda, 23 each from Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar, and 21 from Sangareddy. The lowest of three cases were detected from Jogulamba-Gadwal.

So far, the State has conducted 1,01,51,609 tests, leading to the detection of 3,07,889 cases. Of the total, 4,965 were active cases while 3,01,227 have recovered, and 1,697 have died.