At 44.6°C, Jambuga in Kumaram Bheem is hottest place in TS

June 06, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate to thundershowers likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana in the next few days, says IMD forecast

The Hindu Bureau

At 44.6°C, Jambuga in Kumuram Bheem district became the hottest place in Telangana on Tuesday. Jagtiyal and Khammam with 44.4°C and 44.2°C, respectively recorded high day temperatures, said TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate to thundershowers as very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next few days. There has been a marked slight lowering of the maximum temperature with Hyderabad recorded 39.6°C while Khammam recorded the highest at 41.4°C on Tuesday.

While rain had occurred at isolated places over Telangana, for the next five days there could be thunderstorms across Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in pockets of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and so on. Dandepalle in Mancherial recorded one cm of rain. Partly cloudy with no major change in temperatures has been forecast for twin cities and nigh temperature is to remain around 27°C.

