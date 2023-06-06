At 44.6°C, Jambuga in Kumaram Bheem is hottest place in TS

June 06, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At 44.6°C, Jambuga in Kumuram Bheem district became the hottest place in Telangana on Tuesday. Jagtiyal and Khammam with 44.4°C and 44.2°C, respectively recorded high day temperatures, said TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its weather report.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate to thundershowers as very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next few days. There has been a marked slight lowering of the maximum temperature with Hyderabad recorded 39.6°C while Khammam recorded the highest at 41.4°C on Tuesday.

While rain had occurred at isolated places over Telangana, for the next five days there could be thunderstorms across Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in pockets of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and so on. Dandepalle in Mancherial recorded one cm of rain. Partly cloudy with no major change in temperatures has been forecast for twin cities and nigh temperature is to remain around 27°C.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.