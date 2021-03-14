At 216 cases, daily COVID tally touches high since Jan

Highest number of cases in a day since January 23

A surge in COVID-19 cases was noticeable as the State recorded 216 cases on Friday, which is the highest since January 23. More than 200 people with coronavirus were detected in a day till that day.

The cases started to decline thereafter. In February, the highest positive cases detected were 189, on February 25.

The State Health department examined 34,482 people on Friday and two more COVID-19 patients have died.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday directed officials to test 50,000 samples in a day. Currently, from March 1-12, a maximum of around 41,000 samples were put to test. With increase in tests, more cases might be recorded.

The new 216 cases include 52 from Greater Hyderabad, 19 from Rangareddy, 18 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 11 from Karimnagar.

No cases were recorded in Suryapet, Narayanpet, Mulugu, and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

From March 2 last year to March 12 this year, a total of 91,49,467 samples were put to test and 3,00,933 persons were detected with coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 1,918 are active while 2,97,363 have recovered, and 1,652 have died.