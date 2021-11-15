Aster Hospitals to provide free surgeries to 100 children

Aster Hospitals in India, as part of Aster Volunteers Global CSR initiative, has launched ‘Second Life - Because Little Lives Matter’.

The year-long initiative was aimed at supporting the medical treatment of disadvantaged children, where the initial aim is to help treat at least 100 children below the age of 12 years by providing free paediatric surgeries. The initiative aims to extend help to deserving children who are being treated across the Aster Hospitals based in five states. This includes common childhood surgeries like appendicitis, intussusception, empyema, paediatric urology surgeries, as well as complex clinical surgeries including bone marrow transplant, liver transplant and heart surgeries, said Nitish Shetty, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals, Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster.

Farhan Yasin, regional director, Aster Hospitals, Devanand KT, Regional CEO were present during launch of campaign.