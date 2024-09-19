ADVERTISEMENT

Association seeks President’s Gallantry Medals for forest personnel

Published - September 19, 2024 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Range Forest Officers Federation has addressed a letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, seeking the Presidential Gallantry Medals for the forest personnel too.

Forest Department plays a critical role in protecting the natural heritage, and preservation of the health of the planet, and forest personnel often work in hazardous conditions such as remote terrains, extreme weather, and threats from poachers and encroachers, as mentioned in the letter.

Despite the vital nature of their work, they often receive less recognition than their counterparts in other uniformed services, it said. The institution of the Presidential Gallantry Medals for them would address this disparity and boost the moral of the staff, as per the letter, enclosed with a list of the attacks and murders of the forest personnel, from across the country.

