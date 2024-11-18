ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Engineer of Panchayat Raj department in Gadwal district held for graft

Published - November 18, 2024 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahabubnagar Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat Raj department in Gadwal district on Monday while he was accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

According to the ACB, the engineer, identified as Pandu Ranga Rao, demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for recording the measurement book and forwarding the bill for the construction of a minority community hall.

“The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the engineer’s possession and conducted a chemical test on his hands and pockets, which yielded positive results,” read a release from the agency.

The accused was subsequently arrested and produced before the Special Court for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The ACB urged the public to report any instance of bribery or corruption by public servants to their toll-free number 1064. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.

