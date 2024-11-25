 />

Assistant Engineer from Irrigation department in ACB net

Updated - November 25, 2024 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Engineer from the Irrigation department in Peddapalli district on Monday.

The officer, Vomkaram Narsinga Rao, 55, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant. The bribe was demanded to expedite the processing of a payment for a completed contract work.

The ACB officials apprehended the accused near a photocopy centre in Peddapalli. The recovered bribe amount of ₹20,000 was seized, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of the tainted money on the engineer’s hands.

The accused has been arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Karimnagar. The case is currently under investigation. The ACB has urged the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption involving public servants by contacting the toll-free number 1064.

Published - November 25, 2024 06:49 pm IST

