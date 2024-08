Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Amrapali Kata has issued orders placing an assistant engineer on deputation to GHMC from the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited under suspension, and surrendering him to the parent department. The engineer, R. Ramesh posted in Serilingampally, was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with his superintending engineer.

