Assembly to sit for two more days on Sept. 12, 13

The monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly, which commenced here on Tuesday, will continue for two more days — September 12 and 13.

The decision was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held soon after the day’s proceedings concluded in about six minutes after the session began. The House carried condolence motions expressing deep sense of sorrow at the demise of former members Mallu Swarajayam (Thungathurthy) and Paripati Janardhan Reddy (Kamalapur) after the Budget session of the Legislature. The members observes two-minute silence in respect of the departed souls.

There was no Question Hour on the first day of the session as Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy dispensed with it under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly. Some papers pertaining to the Energy, Home and Cinematography departments were also laid on the table.

At the BAC chaired by the Speaker, Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud, Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, chief whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, floor leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) and M. Bhatti Vikramarka (Congress) attended the meeting. However, the BJP was not invited to the meeting.

Sources stated that the members of the BJP were not invited as the party was yet to name its floor leader in the absence of T. Raja Singh, who was suspended by the party last month following his remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and is in judicial remand now after provisions of the Preventive Detention Act were invoked against him by the State government. Two other members of the party — M. Raghunandan Rao and Etala Rajender — attended the House.

Mr. Vikramarka is said to have requested the government to hold the session at least for 20 working days to discuss several issues concerning people, farmers and other sections. However, the ruling party insisted on the session only for two more days and it would be concluded on September 13 since the national integration day celebrations would be held for three days from September 16 to mark the integration of Hyderabad State with Indian Union on September 17, 1948.