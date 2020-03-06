Assembly to pass resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC

Telangana will join several other States to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register and National Registry of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing budget sessions.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy told media after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting that the issue was discussed at the meeting on Friday and all the participants agreed to it.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao himself informed the members about the government’s willingness to take up a discussion on the issue and pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC. The Congress and the AIMIM members also favoured it.

The Minister said the Chief Minister favoured a detailed discussion on the controversies around it and the apprehensions over them among several sections of society. A resolution will be passed demanding the Central government to take back the CAA and also condemning the proposed NPR and NRC.