Assembly to decide extending session on Feb. 8

February 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Business Advisory Council (BAC) of Telangana Legislative Assembly has decided to take up the motion on thanking the Governor’s address including the reply by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, presentation of Budget for 2023-24 on February 6 and the debate on budget and appropriation bill on February 8.

The meeting chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in his chambers in the Assembly building on Friday was attended by Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud, Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, T. Harish Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, K. Eshwar and G. Kamalakar, Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu.

Making a request to run the Budget session at least for 25 working days, Mr. Vikramarka said such a length of the session was necessary to discuss all issues and problems pertaining to people. He also complained that the authorities were not following the protocol for Congress legislators. Further, he raised the issue of the State Government proposal for construction of Constitution Club in the city.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen also proposed the session to be run for at least 20 working days so that pressing issues could be discussed.

However, Legislative Affairs Minister Prashanth Reddy stated that the government was in favour of meeting again (BAC) to take up other issues, if necessary, after the budget (demands) and appropriation bills were passed and a decision was made accordingly. A similar decision was taken at the BAC meeting of the Legislative Council chaired by Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman dispensed with the Question Hour on Saturday to enable taking up the motion on thanking the Governor’s address from the beginning of the day’s proceedings on Saturday.