Assembly sessions must be held for 20 days, says Bhatti

Should discuss public issue: Bhatti Vikramarka

Should discuss public issue: Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded the State government to hold the Assembly sessions, commencing from Tuesday, for at least 20 days, and discuss the being faced by the public.

“The government initially said that it would run the Assembly sessions as demanded by the opposition. Then it has stated that sessions will be held one week in every month, then changed it to 60 days a year. We are now witnessing concluding of Assembly sessions once the agenda of the government is completed,” said Mr. Vikramarka in a release here on Monday.

Accusing that the government has arrested the leaders of the Congress party, who proposed visit to Kaleshwaram project which was inundated in the recent floods and rains, the CLP leader wondered why Section 144 was imposed and whether it’s a secret place.

“We demand the government to explain why it has prevented us from visiting the inundated irrigation projects. Crop was lost on about 15 lakh acres due to heavy rains and floods, jamming of Kaddem Project gates and farmers suffered heavily. Crop loss was not assessed so far despite repeated demands. The government failed to address the problems of VRAs who are on strike for the past 43 days. Four women died after surgeries failed at Ibrahimpatnam. Problems of IIIT at Basara are not addressed so far despite agitation by students. All these issues will be raised in the Assembly,” said Mr Bhatti Vikramarka

The CLP leader alleged that both the TRS and BJP have been trying to politicise September 17 by terming it as Liberation Day or Integration Day. He demanded the government to observe it as ‘Telangana Freedom Day’ and hold celebrations for one year. He has accused that the BJP has been trying to politically benefit by giving a religious colour to the event.