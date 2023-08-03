ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly sessions likely for three days

August 03, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly will be held for three days and may be extended by another day if the need arises, though the Congress party demanded that the sessions be held for at least 20 days to discuss various issues plaguing the State, including the ravage caused by the recent floods.

The duration was decided at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Harish Rao, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi were present. The BJP was not invited for the meeting.

The House is likely to take up a discussion on the heavy rains that lashed the State, flood havoc and relief operations of the State government. The welfare schemes introduced by the government will also come up for discussion. Ten Bills are likely to be introduced and passed in the sessions that are probably the last before the Assembly elections likely to be held in December.

The government will reintroduce the Bill pertaining to the recruitment board for the universities that was not cleared by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking some clarifications.

