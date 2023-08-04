Assembly sessions just a namesake: Bhatti

August 04, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which opposed the sale of lands in united Andhra Pradesh, has made it a habit after Telangana was formed reflecting its dubious model of governance.

In an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Bhatti said that the government had stooped down to even take the assigned lands given to the scheduled castes and other downtrodden sections by the previous Congress governments. During the agitation, they issued statements of taking away lands from the rich but now they are selling lands to them and taking away lands from the poor. “This government doesn’t have the courage to discuss it in the Assembly with the Congress,” he claimed.

He described the BRS government as more of a show-off government and doing little on the grounds. How many double bedroom houses did they promise and how many were delivered in the last 9 years?, he asked. “Is the BRS willing to answer our questions on the Floor?” he asked.

Mr. Bhatti demanded that the sessions be held for 20 days so that all the issues could be discussed elaborately, including the sale of lands, Singareni, Dharani, and BC sub-plan, among others, but the government wants to wash off its hands by conducting the sessions namesake.

