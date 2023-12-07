Assembly session on Saturday for oath taking by members 

December 07, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Legislative Assembly will meet on December 9 facilitating oath taking by the newly elected MLAs.

The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect, according to newly inducted Minister D. Sridhar Babu. Briefing reporters about the proceedings of the first meeting of the State Cabinet, he said the MLAs would elect a senior member as Protem Speaker for administering oath to them. This would be followed by the election of the Speaker of the new Assembly and address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan the same day.

“Once the Speaker is elected, steps will be taken for finalising the agenda and other issues relating to the session,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said. He said the Cabinet thanked the people for reposing faith in the Congress and the government was committed to implement the six guarantees as well as the promises made in the manifesto in the due course of time.

“People have voted for change and we will show the change in the coming five years,” he averred.

