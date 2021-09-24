Assembly session likely till Oct. 5

Police personnel deployed outside the Assembly premises. NAGARA GOPAL

CM wants an exclusive club for MLAs

Assembly session is likely to be conducted till October 5 though the final decision will be taken after receiving proposals from all political parties.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, on Friday discussed the duration and the subjects to be taken up during the session. The State government proposed that the session could be conducted for 8 working days till October.

Opposition parties demanded a longer session with at least 20 working days for the people’s issues to be discussed thoroughly. However, the Speaker said he would seek suggestions and proposals from all parties for discussion. A decision on the number of days would be taken based on the proposals.

The BAC meeting was attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi attended. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it did not receive invitation for the meeting.

According to officials, the government proposed discussion on various subjects like Dalit Bandhu, IT, industries, and agriculture but the focus would on Dalit Bandhu scheme launched recently by the Chief Minister. Four or five bills and ordinances were likely to be placed in the session for members’ approval.

The Chief Minister said the government was ready for discussion as long as the opposition members wanted it but they should be confined to issues of public importance, leading to meaningful discussions. He said the Assembly was the platform to take the government’s initiatives to people. The CM apparently suggested drawing up new guidelines for smooth conduct of the session and protocols should be followed strictly.

KCR also suggested establishing a club for MLAs like the Constitution Club for Parliament members in New Delhi. He suggested that the Speaker visit the Constitution Club along with Ministers and MLAs, including opposition members, before finalising the project.