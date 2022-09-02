Assembly session from Sept. 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has convened the monsoon session of legislature from September 6.

The legislature on Friday issued a notification that the Assembly and the Legislative Council will meet at 11.30 a.m. on September 6. The business for the rest of the session will be decided by the business advisory committees of the two Houses on that day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already convened a meeting of the Cabinet on Saturday afternoon to discuss the Assembly session and other issues. He will also preside over a meeting of the TRS legislature party at the party office later in the day.

Mr. Rao invited CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram for a breakfast meeting on Saturday morning in the wake of the party extending support to the TRS in the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency.