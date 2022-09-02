Assembly session from Sept. 6

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 23:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has convened the monsoon session of legislature from September 6.

The legislature on Friday issued a notification that the Assembly and the Legislative Council will meet at 11.30 a.m. on September 6. The business for the rest of the session will be decided by the business advisory committees of the two Houses on that day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already convened a meeting of the Cabinet on Saturday afternoon to discuss the Assembly session and other issues. He will also preside over a meeting of the TRS legislature party at the party office later in the day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao invited CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram for a breakfast meeting on Saturday morning in the wake of the party extending support to the TRS in the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app