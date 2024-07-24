Assembly resolution against Budget is blackmail tactic to cover up Cong govt.’s failures: Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has termed the discussion and resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the union Budget as “blackmail” and said it is only a ruse to cover up for the Congress government’s own “administrative failures” by throwing “dirt” on the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi, Mr. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of mirroring former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in being “arrogant” and “irresponsible” in trying to “instigate” the people of Telangana against the Centre. “Mr. Revanth Reddy should maintain his composure instead of doing drama as it is not even seven months since he took charge. In fact, he should quit since his government has totally failed to implement the promised guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. There are no new ration cards or pensions too,” he charged.

The BJP leader said the Centre’s budget was for the “overall development and welfare of the country” and claimed that the same parties – Congress and BRS, have sought adequate financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation. “What is wrong in allotting funds for development of Amaravati? We have got 35% vote in the recent Parliament election in Telangana since we have done a lot for the State,” he attested.

It is an “insult” to Telangana that the Chief Minister continued to harp about the Bayyaram steel plant when experts have ruled it out due to the low quality ore and criticised the decision to boycott the scheduled Niti-Aayog meeting. “The time will come when Telangana people will boycott the Congress party too,” he maintained.

The BJP and NDA government are committed to the development of Telangana having sanctioned about ₹10 lakh crore in the last decade, and ₹2 lakh crore was released as tax devolution. Thousands of crores of rupees have been sanctioned for the development of various railway projects including the wagon overhauling-cum-manufacturing unit at Kazipet and national highways, he claimed.

The ₹10,990 crore 1600 MW Ramagundam power project, Tribal university, ₹6,300 crore fertiliser plant, AIIMS-Bibinagar, ₹11,000 crore for 40 lakh farmers as financial assistance along with subsidy for fertiliser and urea have all come up under the Modi government, said the Minister.

Mr. Kishan Reddy charged the State government, past and present, of “diverting” Central funds for other purposes which has made the latter to directly transfer money to the eligible beneficiaries, especially for SC/STs. The rural employment scheme funds too are being diverted even as the villages are being deprived of basic amenities. With regard to the demand for his resignation, he said it is for the electorate of Secunderabad and the Telangana people to decide his political future and he is not the kind of person to shift parties.

