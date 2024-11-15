Assembly polls result could decide next Telangana BJP president

It is quite likely that the next president for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Telangana unit could depend on the result of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The verdict could well decide whether the perseverant old timers or the ambitious new entrants have the final say in the high-stakes battle for the top party post.

Current president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy was goaded to take over the party just before the Telangana Assembly polls following a rebellion led by former minister and now Malakjgiri MP Eatala Rajender against then president and now Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

While Mr. Kishan Reddy is seemingly not wanting to get involved in the turf battles between both the warring groups, there is a certain amount of disarray in the party functioning, according to party sources.

The race for the top post, evidently, has narrowed down to former MLC and senior advocate N. Ramchander Rao from the old guard and Mr. Rajender from among the newcomers. Party grapevine is that a highly influential Delhi leader is leaning towards Mr. Rajender expecting him to galvanise the BCs towards the party in the State.

With his grand victory in Parliament elections, Mr. Rajender has once again emerged as a contender after biting the dust in the Assembly polls where he had lost from two constituencies, including his home turf of Huzurnagar.

He has also been making no bones about his interest in taking over the party and of late, has become more ‘right’, a far cry from his ultra-left leanings during this younger days, to buttress his credentials with the Sangh Parivar leaders.

But, the old guard has not given up. “Seven of the eight MPs in the BJP are from outside. Ditto with the MLAs too. We are in the party having faith in the ideology but we have been getting short shrift during elections where we are denied winning seats. The least we expect is to get are organisational posts,” remarked a senior leader not wishing to be identified.

Mr. Ramchander Rao, who is currently supervising the party’s membership enrolment drive, has managed to gather the support of the veterans and is hoping to be rewarded for his loyalty and work. The ongoing organisational polls in TG could get completed by middle of next month when central leadership will indicate its preferences, said another party leader.

Yet, despite boasting of internal polls, even in the BJP, there is no guarantee about the majority opinion within the State prevailing as one former president had realised much to his shock few years ago. Even when he had an overwhelming majority within the party set up supporting his candidature, the high command pitchforked an unheralded leader into the chief’s post.

“The Assembly elections results will show if the top leadership roots for those wanting to strengthen the party from the grass root level with time tested home-grown leaders having the Sangh support or will look for short-term gains by handing over the party to turncoats expecting a miracle,” observed another party leader.