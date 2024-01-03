Assembly poll results only a speed-breaker to BRS, says Harish Rao

January 03, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - hyderabad

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Minister T. Harish Rao has stated that the results of the recent elections to the Assembly are like only a speed-breaker to the party’s progress and it will pick up momentum again, in time for the forthcoming Parliament elections.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting at Dubbak in Siddipet district on Tuesday, he said in spite of problems the rank and file of the party had come together in the constituency during the Assembly elections and ensured a handsome victory to party candidate K. Prabakar Reddy with over 50,000 votes majority. The victory was sweet since it had come after the defeat in 2020. He assured the party ranks that the leadership would take care of them and there should be no scope for any difference within as it only would help the rival parties. People were already experiencing the difference between the BRS governance and the Congress rule in just about a month’s time and most of them were of the view that the delivery of welfare and development programmes was better in the BRS regime.

Stating that it is only the BRS that would protect the interests of Telangana, Mr. Harish Rao sought to know whether the statehood to Telangana would have become possible without its (BRS) existence and fight. Terming the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as those who complement and abet each other in working against the interests of Telangana, he said it was they who had transferred seven mandals and Lower Sileru hydro-electric project to Andhra Pradesh within a month after formation of the State, unilaterally.

He alleged that the fight between BJP and Congress was only for power at the Centre. He pointed out that the Congress government in the State had failed to keep its promise on the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu (Bharosa) and waiver of crop loans up to ₹2 lakh a farmer, although it had vowed to implement them on December 9 itself. The promises on enhanced Aasara pension and free power to households up to 200 units a month were also not kept so far.