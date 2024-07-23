GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly passes condolence motion in respect of Lasya Nanditha  

CM moves the resolution in the House  

Published - July 23, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first day of the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly was adjourned without transacting any business on Tuesday but for passing a condolence resolution in respect of Secunderabad Cantonment former MLA Lasya Nanditha Sayanna.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who moved the condolence motion immediately after the House assembled, recalled how the young legislator took to public service following the death of her father former MLA G. Sayanna. “It is painful to pass condolence resolution of Lasya Nanditha who had a bright future,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled his association with late Sayanna and said the latter worked for merger of cantonment into the GHMC limits and for construction of elevated corridors to ease the traffic congestion in the cantonment area. The State Government was committed to fulfil the dreams cherished by the late legislator, he said.

BRS MLA and the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao said the family underwent painful moments as Sayanna as well as Lasya Nanditha passed away within one year. He recalled his association with Sayanna and said BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave an opportunity to Lasya Nanditha as she had bright future. The BRS also fielded her sister Lasya Niveditha from the Secunderabad Cantonment for the by-election, but lost the election.

“The party is committed to stand with the family in times of their distress,” he said.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar recalled the relentless services of Sayanna for the betterment of conditions in the Secunderabad Cantonment as MLA for five terms. Passing away of the two was a major loss to the family as well as the people of the constituency. BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, CPI member Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao, MIM’s Ahmedbin Abdullah Balala, V. Sunita Lakshma Reddy, Parri Rajasekhar Reddy and others spoke.

