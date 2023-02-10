Assembly adopts resolution seeking inclusion of 10 castes in ST list

February 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution unopposed requesting the Centre to include 10 communities/castes living in different parts of the State in the list of Scheduled Tribes based on their socio-economic conditions and recommendation made by a committee in 2016.

Moving the resoltuon, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that Valmiki Boya, Pedda Boya, Khaiti Lambada, Mali Saha Bedar, Kirathaka, Nishadi, Bhat Mathura, Chamar Mathura, Chunduwal and Thalayari communities living in Telangana had been demanding their inclusion in the ST list for long and after a study on their socio-economic conditions, a ST committee had recommended their inclusion in the ST list in 2016.

The committee report was sent to the Centre in 2016 itself with a request to include the 10 communities in the ST list but nothing had been heard from the Centre so far. The resolution was being moved to press for their inclusion in the ST list and it would be sent to the Centre with the request.

Later, several public representatives and leaders of caste associations and legislators called on the Chief Minister in his chambers in the Assembly and expressed their gratitude for adopting the resolution.

They included Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, legislators Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, Balka Suman, Durgam Chinnaiah, A. Rekha Naik, R. Babu Rao, G. Vitthal Reddy, Atram Sakku, B. Krishnamohan Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, B. Harshavardhan Reddy and others.

Speaking at the media point later, Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud said the communities had been seeking their inclusion in the ST list from 1956. After formation of Telangana, Chellappa Commission was constituted and, based on its report, the resolution was adopted and it was for the Centre now to do justice to those communities by including them in the ST list and thanked the Chief Minister for sending the request to the Centre one more time.