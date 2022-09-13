Assembly adopts resolution for naming new Parliament after Ambedkar

A resolution against electricity bill is also adopted in House

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 13, 2022 19:31 IST

Telangana Legislative Assembly adopted two resolutions unanimously on Tuesday – requesting the Centre to name the new Parliament buildings after Constitution maker, visionary and social reformer Bharat Ratna B.R, Ambedkar and opposing the electricity amendment Bill.

Moving the resolution, Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said Ambedkar had fought against all sorts of exploitation of the downtrodden communities and the TRS had fought for statehood to Telangana with his ideology as inspiration. He faulted BJP for not being present in the House for supporting the resolution.

Congress flood leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka urged the government to take up installation of an Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta Chowrastha which was stalled in the past. Mr. Rama Rao explained that it was due to the Supreme Court guidelines that the authorities did not allow the installation of statue there. However, a 125-feet tall statue of Ambedkar was coming up nearby, adjacent to NTR Park.

Later, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy moved the resolution against the power reforms proposed by the Centre through the electricity amendment Bill. The Minister said some people were trying to deceive people claiming that there was no provision in the bill to install meters for agriculture pump-sets.

He said the bill was against the poor, farmers and employees, states’ rights, federal spirit as it allows exploitation by the private companies and against the country’s interests.

