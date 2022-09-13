Assembly adjourned sine die

The Legislative Assembly of Telangana was adjourned sine die after three days of sitting during the brief monsoon session. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House after the day’s business was transacted on Tuesday. He stated that the House sat of three days and transacted business for 11 hours, during which eight Bills were passed and three short discussions were taken up.
