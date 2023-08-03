Assembly adjourned after passing condolence motion on Sayanna 

August 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Thursday, was adjourned shortly after passing a condolence motion in memory of Secunderabad Cantonment sitting MLA G. Sayanna, who passed away in February.

Moving the motion, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services of Sayanna who served as an MLA five times during his 40-year-long political career. Sayanna, the Chief Minister said, was close to him and was particular that the cantonment area, which is under the control of the Defence Ministry, be merged with the GHMC.

Sayanna was a non-controversial politician and had been representing the cause of the weaker sections throughout. It was because of the representations made by Sayanna that the Municipal Administration department had sent proposals seeking merger of cantonment with GHMC. “The Centre is said to be actively considering the cantonment areas into Nagar Palikas,” he said.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM member Pasha Qadri, and BJP’s M. Raghunandan also spoke.

